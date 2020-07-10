Sing your heart out with The Nationalist

By Elizabeth Lee

THE local arts office, along with Creative Ireland Carlow, is delighted to present week six of the From Carlow Streams Singalong Sessions, an initiative aimed towards individuals who are missing social occasions and interactions.

‘‘We all need some means to reconnect with each other and our roots and songs and singing are a great avenue to do so. This week, we are inviting you the listener/singer to participate by taking a video of yourself or your family singing along with Fiach Moriarty and sending it into us in the arts office,’’ said Aileen Nolan, the Creative Ireland Carlow project assistant. Send in videos of your singalong to Aileen on 087 3580224.

Each week, The Nationalist will print the lyrics of a song that we are all familiar with and KCLR will feature the same ditty on its Jonny Barry Show on Friday nights at 10.30pm. Singer Fiach Moriarty’s beautiful voice entices people to sing along with him and so helps lifts their spirits. This is your chance to stage your very own home concert, which may be sent to Aileen in the arts office.

The arts office is also teaming up with local man Dave Barron of www.fromcarlowstreams.ie. Dave will provide us with a related song from his website, which will be featured as part of the project. ‘From Carlow Streams’ is an online resource funded through Creative Ireland Carlow, which aims to preserve and promote songs, stories and poems about Co Carlow. So, we will have two opportunities each Friday night to sing along.

Our theme this week is love broken by war with the girl left lamenting the loss of her loved one. The Hero of Bonny Carlow is a song that tells of the despair of a young girl after watching her love sail down the Barrow to fight in Spain, where he was killed. Paddy Berry, the Wexford singer and collector of old songs, thinks the war in question was the Spanish Civil War of 1835-1840.

Like many an old song, various versions exist, with people changing some words or omitting some verses. However, the basic theme is the same: love destroyed by war. Several singers perform this song, including Paddy Berry, Aileen Lambert and Tony Malone, whose version is on the website www.fromcarlowstreams.ie.

Grace, written by the O’Meara brothers in 1985, is probably best-known for the Jim McCann version, but it has been recorded by many and is one of the all-time favourite songs in Ireland. Rod Stewart was so impressed when he heard the Glasgow Celtic fans sing it that he recorded it himself as a great love song. The BBC banned him singing it on its station because it seemed to have political overtones.

The theme of the song is self-explanatory. The lovers Grace Gifford and Joseph Mary Plunkett got married in Kilmainham jail and seven hours later he was shot by a firing squad of British soldiers, one of the leaders of 1916 to be executed. The romance of the event speaks for itself.

After the events of the fight for liberty and the subsequent Civil War, Grace struggled financially for some time before eventually receiving her inheritance from the Plunkett family and a state pension as a Republican veteran. Grace died in 1955. The president at the time, Sean T O’Kelly, attended her funeral. She is buried in Glasnevin cemetery.

Grace

By Frank and Sean O’Meara (1985)

As we gather in the chapel here in old Kilmainham Gaol,

I think about these past few weeks, oh, will they say

We’ve failed?

From our school days, they have told us we must yearn

For liberty,

Yet, all I want in this dark place is to have you here

With me.

Oh, Grace, just hold me in your arms and let this

Moment linger,

They’ll take me out at dawn and I will die.

With all my love, I place this wedding ring upon your

Finger,

There won’t be time to share our love for we must say

Goodbye.

Now, I know it’s hard for you, my love, to ever

Understand,

The love I bear for these brave men, my love for this

Dear land,

But when Pádhraic called me to his side down in the

GPO,

I had to leave my own sick bed, to him I had to go.



Oh, Grace, just hold me in your arms and let this

Moment linger,

They’ll take me out at dawn and I will die.

With all my love, I place this wedding ring upon your

Finger,

There won’t be time to share our love for we must say

Goodbye.

Now, as the dawn is breaking, my heart is breaking,

Too,

On this May morn, as I walk out, my thoughts will be of

You,

And I’ll write some words upon the wall so everyone

Will know,

I love so much that I could see his blood upon the

Rose.

Oh, Grace, just hold me in your arms and let this

Moment linger,

They’ll take me out at dawn now I must die.

With all my love, I place this wedding ring upon your

Finger,

There won’t be time to share our love for we must say

Goodbye.