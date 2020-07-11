Carlow has one new case of Covid

By Elizabeth Lee

The number of Carlow’s Covid 19 cases has just increased by one and is now at 176 cases, having been stable at 175 for over two weeks.

On a national level, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that two people with COVID-19 have died.

As of midnight Friday 10th July, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,611* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.