Carlow TD welcomes HSE guidelines for day care services

By Suzanne Pender

FIANNA Fáil TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the publication by the HSE of guidance to support the resumption of adult day services for people with a disability.

“The past number of months have been incredibly difficult for families and carers of those with special needs in Carlow. Families across the country have had their routines upended due to the impact of Covid, but hopefully the guidance published will be the first step towards returning to some sense of normality,” she said.

“I am delighted that service users and their families will now have certainty that day services will gradually resume during the month of August. The guidance issued provides a strong framework for service providers, as well as the reassurance that they will be guided by public health advice.

“The safety and wellbeing of people with disabilities is my utmost priority during the resumption of services. The guidance also puts in place protocols and procedures to ensure that the staff of day services are supported to protect themselves and service users,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.