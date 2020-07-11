Commuters asked to avoid peak times on Expressway services

By Suzanne Pender

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company is advising people to only undertake necessary journeys and to avoid, where possible, peak travel times on Expressway routes.

Public health guidelines mean that capacity on buses and coaches is strictly limited to 50% of its total, meaning that Expressway has 8,000 seats available daily, compared with 16,000 before Covid-19 restrictions. With 64% of licensed coach and bus services currently not operational, this means a very substantially reduced capacity on intercity routes from pre-Covid levels.

“We very much regret that, despite all of our available coaches and drivers being deployed, at the moment some people are not able to board Expressway services when they wish to travel,” said Eleanor Farrell, Bus Éireann’s chief commercial officer.

“Public health and safety is our absolute priority and there can be no flexibility on overloading coaches. We realise this is disappointing and also that it can be challenging for our drivers. No-one wants to leave people without transport.”

More than 10% of services on the 4/4X route from New Ross to Dublin via Carlow, Leighlinbridge and Royal Oak have reported as full since the end of June.

“Full services can be of particular concern to people wishing to travel from intermediate stops and we anticipate that demand may continue to increase,” continued Eleanor. “We want to encourage people to consider whether their journey is absolutely necessary and, especially if they plan on joining a service mid-route, to check the Expressway and Bus Éireann live Twitter feeds, which will advise if the coach is full on departure: @expresswayIRE @buseireann.

“It is also important to try to travel outside of peak demand. At the moment, the busiest times are from 11am to 1pm and from 3pm to 7pm. There is more demand at weekends, especially Friday afternoons and Sundays,” said Eleanor. “We very much appreciate the understanding and co-operation of customers and our staff as we manage demand through these unprecedented times and look forward to keeping people connected around the country.”

Customer information is available on the Expressway website expressway.ie . Unfortunately, pre-purchased tickets through the website and ticket vending machines do not generally guarantee a seat. Coaches are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, with a small number of seats held for walk-up customers, who may not have the option to book online, including those with free travel.

Wheelchair users can continue to contact Bus Éireann Customer Care to reserve a wheelchair space on a particular departure. Once the reservation is confirmed, the wheelchair space will be guaranteed on that departure.

Due to social distancing, bus stations also have reduced capacity for those waiting for departures. Bus Éireann asks that passengers do not arrive earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled departure time, as it may not be possible to enter the station before then.

Since 29 June, wearing a face covering is mandatory on Bus Éireann’s services, while drivers are required to wear face coverings during customer interactions, for example, during boarding and alighting.