Guinness Storehouse reopening but only at 30% capacity

The iconic Guinness Storehouse in Dublin is set to reopen this afternoon, but it will only operate at 30% capacity over the coming months.

Management said that it is necessary to cater for social distancing rules. The popular tourist attraction reopened this afternoon after being closed for four months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Managing Director, Catherine Toolan, is encouraging anyone looking to visit to book online.

“When customers arrive we would hope that they have a booking already and then they will be taken in through the building and they will get to experience the wonderful journey of Guinness, the products and the history.

Like any business that is reopening, health and safety is of the upmost importance for both staff and visitors.

“Over the last couple of weeks we have been training our team and we have also just completed the Fáilte Ireland safety charter.”

“We do have measures in place that are in line with the government, so physical distancing and we are encouraging everybody to book online. Our teams are trained to be able to deal with pretty much any situation.”

The Storehouse also recently announced that all frontline workers will be entitled to a free visit to the Home of Guinness.