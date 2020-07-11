Letting the mask slip could put us back to square one

By Micheal Godfrey

I HAVE a genuine fear for the future. Judging by events taking place all over the country, there is a perception that the worst of the pandemic is over and life is getting back to normal.

That may be the perception, but while the number of deaths is greatly reduced and the country is opening up again, this pandemic is far from over. I’m not a medic, neither am I a crystal ball gazer, but anyone with a brain in their head would know that all it will take is a few stupid individuals to be careless and we will be back where we started in the middle of March.

I, for one, don’t want that to happen and, even though I am careless about many things, there are a few simple rules I have been adhering to since all this coronavirus business started.

Firstly, whenever I get out of the car I put on a fresh pair of gloves, which are immediately dumped when I get back into it.

Then copious amounts of hand sanitiser is applied to my hands, steering wheel, gearstick and keys until I get home, whereupon I immediately give the hands a thorough washing. If I am going into a supermarket or crowded area, I wear a face mask.

All of this is a bit tiring and I absolutely detest wearing the mask. The heat it generates is uncomfortable and it is difficult to speak to someone without them asking me to speak up or, worse again, speak clearly. But I believe all this is necessary to protect myself, but, more importantly, those close to me and the wider population. I am not saying I have the virus or had it in the past, but I would like to hope that I will neither get it nor unknowingly pass it on to someone else who may be vulnerable or have an underlying health condition.

Wouldn’t it be dreadful to think that because of thoughtlessness or some macho idea that you can’t be seen out and about wearing gloves or a face mask that you caused, or at the very least, contributed to the death of someone else?

Bearing that in mind I visited several supermarkets in Carlow, Bagenalstown, Tullow and Castledermot on Saturday and Sunday to see for myself exactly what is the mood, so to speak, among the general population towards the wearing of masks and gloves.

I was shocked – not by the level of usage, but rather by the total disregard for both. In fact, in two supermarkets I visited, I counted only one person in one wearing a mask and another wearing gloves, while in another there was only one person wearing gloves.

I will clarify somewhat by adding that it wasn’t during peak shopping times, but I have tried to stay out of supermarkets during those times because there is certainly no such thing as social distancing. If anyone doubts me, I can give the names of the supermarkets and the times, but that wasn’t the purpose of the exercise. It was only to try to judge the mood.

I spoke to one young lady working at the checkouts in one supermarket and I referred to my observations and her reply further compounded my suspicions.

Her reply was: “I think most people are getting fed up with it and think the worst is over anyway. There are still some people wearing masks and gloves, but not as many as earlier.”

She wasn’t a spokesperson for that premises and neither did she know that she was going to be quoted. I’m sure she would have said nothing if she had known my intentions. But she was giving an honest answer to a question a random customer had posed to her. That sentence matched perfectly with what I was seeing.

We can talk all we like about why we should ‘staycation’ this year, but if there isn’t a mood among the public to keep this virus in check by doing the simple things, what’s the point? Before we know it, we will be in lockdown again wondering whose fault that is, when the only ones to blame will be ourselves.