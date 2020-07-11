Man, 60s, killed in Tipperary hit and run

Saturday, July 11, 2020

A man in his 60s has been killed in a hit and run in Co Tipperary this afternoon.

He was driving on the N7 at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh when the vehicle he was travelling in was hit by another car at around 12.5pm.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

The front seat passenger in his car, a woman in her 60s, was also brought to hospital, where her injuries are non-life threatening.

The driver of the other car failed to remain at the scene.

The road is closed, local diversions are in place and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Nenagh Garda Station.

