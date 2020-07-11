Mary was a woman of style with ‘green fingers’

By Charlie Keegan

MARY Hanlon, St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow, whose death occurred on Tuesday 9 June at SignaCare, Killerig, had celebrated her 91st birthday on 24 May.

The former Mary Kinsella was a native of Pollerton Road, Carlow and was daughter of the late John and Mary Brigid (née Barron) Kinsella. Following her education by the Presentation Sisters and at Carlow Vocational School, Mary married Lar Hanlon at a young age.

Lar went to work in Coventry in the 1950s and Mary followed some time later, both obtaining employment in the English midlands city. They returned in the 1960s to Carlow, residing in St Killian’s Crescent, at which stage Lar went to work in the sugar factory. He was to spend the rest of his working life in the Athy Road sugar-processing plant, where he was a valued employee.

The Hanlons had three children – son Des and daughters Pauline and Colette. Tragedy touched the family on Christmas Eve 1980 when their son Des was killed in a road traffic accident while cycling at Paulstown, Co Kilkenny. Des was aged 18 at the time and had commenced an apprenticeship at Carlow sugar factory to become a mechanical fitter. He was an up-and-coming and enthusiastic member of the Carlow Wheelers Cycling Club and the Des Hanlon Memorial Race has been staged in his memory for 39 years, starting in 1981 – the event did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic crisis.

Mary also suffered the loss of her husband Lar in 2006; he was aged 83.

She had been in good health up to a year ago when she sustained a fall at home, which resulted in a broken hip. Mary was treated at Waterford University Hospital and later in the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

In September of 2019, she was admitted as a resident of SignaCare, where she received wonderful care in her final months.

She was a woman who took great pride in the Hanlon garden at St Killian’s Crescent. Mary had ‘green fingers’ and kept the garden in immaculate condition.

A woman of style, Mary always liked to look her very best whenever she went out with Lar. They enjoyed a social drink in Reddy’s bar, Tullow Street, where Lar was a member of a group of customers who played music and sang.

Mary and Lar were both keen GAA followers, supporting Carlow county teams as well as the great Éire Óg football team of the 1990s.

They also liked to go on bus tours, taking in many Irish tourist destinations down the years.

Mary was a great devotee of the soaps on television, while she also played bingo at the Youth Centre on Green Lane.

Her remains reposed at Healy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday 10 June before removal that evening to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, where she and Lar worshipped. Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland received her remains.

Fr Tom Little, PP, celebrated her funeral Mass on Thursday morning, when numbers were greatly limited by the Covid-19 government health regulations.

The readings at Mass were by Tom Sealy, husband of Mary’s granddaughter Sineád, and grandson Colm Mallon, while Sineád Sealy read the Prayers of the Faithful.

At the end of Mass, grandson Colm paid a fitting tribute, written by Mary’s daughter Pauline, to a greatly-loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Following Mass, Mary was laid to rest with her husband Lar and son Des in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is survived by her daughters Pauline Hanlon (Rath Abhainn, Carlow) and Colette Mallon (Lucan, Co Dublin), brother Eamonn Kinsella (Coventry, England), grandchildren Colm and Sineád, great-granddaughter Aoife, by nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.

It is hoped to hold a celebration of Mary’s life at a later date.