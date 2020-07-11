Mike Ryan was a great family man, farmer and singer

By Charlie Keegan

MICHAEL (Mike) Ryan, Drummond, St Mullins, Co Carlow passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday 13 June. He was beloved husband of Mary and much-loved father of Michael, Evelynn, Martin, Ann Marie, Moling and Cathriona and was adored by his 12 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his sister, brothers, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Mike, who celebrated his 92nd birthday in January, led an active, healthy life up until recent times when he spent his time at home in Drummond in the care of his family.

He was born in January 1928 to Michael and Ellen Ryan into a family of 11 siblings. He grew up on the farm in Drummond and later was handed the reins of the farm himself, which he nurtured and developed over the years.

Mike met his wife Mary at a marquee dance in Ballywilliam and they were married on 24 June 1969. They started their long, happy life on the farm and to follow was the birth of their three boys and three girls.

Mike loved the farming life and was a renowned Friesian cattle breeder, winning many trophies and prizes throughout his farming career for his stock.

He was a very sociable man who loved meeting his neighbours and friends to play cards, sing or tell stories and was well known for falling asleep at many an open fire after drinking tea. Mike loved a yarn, was a kind, good-humoured man, but if he had something to say he wouldn’t hold back. He called it as it was.

He was a pioneer all his life, but still enjoyed going to the pub, particularly on a Monday night when the local St Mullins GAA lotto took place, especially as he would have sold at least ten books of tickets himself. “Put your name on that” was his selling mantra.

Mike had a great interest in St Mullins hurling and camogie and attended many games over the years.

He took enormous pride in his family and, along with wife Mary, the couple were a huge support to their children throughout their childhood, education and careers. Mike was adored by his 12 grandchildren, who took great delight in listening to his storytelling and yarns.

Mike’s funeral Mass took place in Drummond church on Monday 15 June, officiated by Fr Eddie Aughney, PP, St Mullins and Fr Maher.

Symbols of Mike’s life brought forward at the start of Mass were his trademark cap, a pack of cards, a bull show first prize trophy, a book of lotto tickets and a picture of Mike and his family.

The singing of hymns was by Joanne Murray, who sang a beautiful rendition of ***Going Home*** as Mike’s remains left the church before being brought to his final resting place in St Mullins Cemetery.

St Mullins GAA and camogie clubs formed a guard of honour and on a sunny day Mike was laid to rest to the strains of ***Boolavogue***, his favourite song.