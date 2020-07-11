  • Home >
  • National News >
  • ‘Phoenix Park not Phoenix Car Park’: Dublin Lord Mayor disappointed as drivers return to park

‘Phoenix Park not Phoenix Car Park’: Dublin Lord Mayor disappointed as drivers return to park

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Dublin’s new Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has hit out at the decision to re-open the gates of the Phoenix Park.

The gates have been closed to drivers for months over lockdown.

Ms Chu has expressed her disappointment, stating it was called ‘Phoenix Park not Phoenix Car Park’.

She said she will write to Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan and the OPW and request to see the steps, advice, and consultation taken to open the Phoenix Park to cars once more.

Ciaran Cuffee, Green Party MEP, says car-free zones should be a priority.

“I don’t think keeping our green spaces calm and attractive for families should be simply a prerogative of the Green Party,” he said.

“I would look more at our partners in government and suggest that they should maybe be putting car-free areas and children’s safety a little bit higher on their own agenda.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Female scientists get on their virtual soapbox to tackle gender gap

Saturday, 11/07/20 - 12:45pm

Landlords urge removal of Covid-19 crisis rent freeze and eviction ban

Saturday, 11/07/20 - 11:55am

Less than a third of passengers wearing face masks on public transport

Saturday, 11/07/20 - 10:20am