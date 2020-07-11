Rathvilly farmer to protest outside RTÉ

By Elizabeth Lee

A RETIRED farmer from Rathvilly plans to stage a protest outside RTÉ studios on Monday because he says that the national broadcaster doesn’t accommodate the needs of dyslexic viewers and listeners.

Ned Deering (67) claims that Joe Duffy’s Liveline is one of the few programmes on RTÉ where he can express his views because they use phone lines.

Other programmes only use texts or emails so, because Ned is dyslexic, he’s unable to contact them like other listeners.

He also argues that plenty of other radio stations are happy to use phone lines so that their listeners can contact them, even though they don’t have the benefit of funding from the television licence.

“RTÉ have the licence fee of €160 and the other radio stations don’t. Stations like KCLR, Tipp FM, Highland Radio all use phone lines so that people like me can contact them. I don’t think it’s fair to be excluded,” Mr Deering told The Nationalist.

He’s also contacted the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and RTÉ itself over the matter.

The retired farmer has been campaigning for years to get better access to help for people with dyslexia, particularly in the agricultural sector, where he struggled for years as he applied for grants and other aid packages.

Now he’s turned his attention to RTÉ and vows to help people with literacy problems so that they can contact various programmes on the television and radio schedules.

“Back in the old days, you could ring Pat Kenny or Gay Byrne’s programmes. You can’t do that any more,” concluded Mr Deering.

He’s going to protest outside the RTÉ studios in Donnybrook, Dublin to highlight his concerns on Monday.



