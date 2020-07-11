The war against drugs continues

By Elizabeth Lee

The divisional drugs and detective units of An Garda Siochána in the Kilkenny/Carlow division, along with uniform gardaí continue to detect illegal controlled drugs in both counties.

On Thursday a house was searched in Carlow town and €8k worth of cocaine seized. One person was arrested and detained under Criminal Justice Act and later charged.

In Kilkenny recently a cannabis grow house was detected in a house in a city estate. The street value of drugs seized was €42k. Another person was arrested and is now before the courts.

Garda are appealing to the public to contact their local garda station if they have concerns in relation to controlled drugs or suspected illegal drug dealing their communities.