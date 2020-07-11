Whiskey firm’s raffle raises €16k for children’s charity

By Suzanne Pender

AN INCREDIBLE one-thousand nursing hours to support seriously-ill children under five years’ old and their families has been raised in just over a month by a locally-based business.

Walsh Whiskey successfully raised funds to support 1,000 nursing hours for the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation

To raise the money, Bernard and Rosemary Walsh, the company’s founders, set up a raffle and donated their personal collection of all nine vintages of Writers’ Tears Vintage Cask Strength super-premium whiskey produced since 2011.

When bottled later this year, the 2020 vintage will be added to the prize, which was won by Liam Boland from Dingle in the draw broadcast on Facebook Live.

Donations were made by people buying raffle tickets on Eventbrite from countries across the world, including Australia and the USA.

To ensure that 100% of all donations went directly to Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, Walsh Whiskey has covered all Eventbrite fees to reach the target of €16,000 for 1,000 hours of nursing care.

The pandemic is creating serious financial trouble for many charities, including the renowned Jack & Jill Foundation. The foundation provides specialised nursing care for very young children with highly complex medical and life-threatening conditions, for whom life is uncertain and every day is a challenge.

“Rosemary and I are very grateful to everyone in the wider Walsh Whiskey community that supported these children and their families,” said Bernard Walsh. “The raffle is now concluded, but people who missed it can still donate directly to the Jack & Jill Foundation at www.jackandjill.ie/how-you-can-help/donate.”

Commenting on behalf of the Jack & Jill Foundation, CEO Carmel Doyle thanked Bernard, Rosemary and the Walsh Whiskey team for making this wonderful raffle happen.

“We are so very grateful to every single person who bought a ticket. Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on our fundraising calendar and we want to thank everyone for answering our SOS appeal by supporting Jack & Jill,” said Carmel.

“The €16,000 raised will fund a whopping 1,000 hours of home nursing care for the 340 extra-special children under our wing, giving their families a break from the non-stop role of caring. So from our community to yours, thank you so very much,” she added.