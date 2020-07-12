A stylish yet casual look for your staycation

Stylist Edel Jackson tackles your fashion dilemmas

Dear Style Counsel,

I’m going on a self-catering holiday in Ireland with my husband and my daughter and grandchildren. We will be by the sea and will do a lot of walking. We will also be eating out most nights. The place will be smart but not heels smart. Any idea of what I should pack to look stylish but casual. I will need a few nice tops for eating out at night. I’m 72 years’ old.

***Most of the questions I’m getting at the moment are about staycations and what to pack. I think people are so used to packing for foreign holidays and suddenly panic when trying to pack for a holiday in Ireland. Not only do we need to pack shorts, tee shirts and sun creams but also rain gear and coats.

Helen Mirren is a great style inspiration for you. In these images Helen manages to look both ‘done’ and ‘casual’, with the artful use of accessories, which is exactly the look that you are seeking.

The most important thing to pack for any staycation in Ireland must be a raincoat and I found this fab striped one from Regatta. I found some fabulous tops online at Pamela Scott, which will work both for day and evening wear. Be sure and pack some fab accessories like this Naomi necklace from Hobbs London or some silk scarves. The accessories will make all the tops look evening meal worthy.

I found some fab white trousers and jeans from Betty Barclay. Jeans will be perfect day wear and will work well with trainers or sandals. I’ve included these Marine Sports trainers from Regatta for walking and the Hollie trainers, Cadence sandals or the Emily Moccasins (all from Hobbs London) for relaxed casual looks.

The gorgeous yellow Eva shirt from Hobbs London and the coral silk blend top from Betty Barclay at Pamela Scott will look good for a more dressed-up look. I’ve added stripes and colour, which are all necessary components of a Irish staycation!***