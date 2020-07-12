Dublin councillor warns pub goers must act responsibly

A Dublin councillor says the few pubs breaching social distancing guidelines are putting other publicans at risk.

Cllr Christy Burke says he has been told by An Garda Síochána that any pubs flouting the rules will have their licences opposed in September.

This comes after images of large crowds outside Dublin city-centre pubs went viral last weekend following their re-opening on June 29th.

Bars not serving food will be allowed to open their doors again from July 20th, but there is speculation this will be delayed.

Cllr Burke says people socialising outside pubs also have to be responsible for their actions:

“Every one of us have a responsibility,” said Cllr Burke.

“We have to act, we must act responsibly and we must act with the constant thought of others, because that’s what’s at stake here.

“It could be a family member, it could be a dear friend and remember, if there’s 50 people in a cluster and one person goes down with the symptoms, the other 49 end up isolating,” added Cllr Burke.