Gerry was a founder member of President’s Showband

By Charlie Keegan

Yesterday (Saturday), the month’s mind Mass for Gerry Corcoran, Upper Kilree Street, Bagenalstown, was celebrated in the local St Andrew’s Parish Church . An opportunity to reflect on the life of a popular man of music, whose death occurred peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Saturday 13 June.

While he had suffered health issues in recent times, Gerry’s death was unexpected. He had been admitted to hospital on the Tuesday before his passing.

A native of St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Gerry was the last surviving member of his family, having been predeceased by his brother Pat (Graiguecullen) and sister Lily Corcoran (St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown). He was son of the late Gerard and Brigid (née Doyle) Corcoran.

Gerry, aged 75, was a founder member and long-time drummer with the popular President’s Showband, which was based in Bagenalstown. The band was formed in the 1960s and played at venues throughout the country. Gerry also played for a number of years with Catherine and The Images from Rathvilly, headed up by Catherine Darcy. He was part of a number of overseas tours with the band, including trips to Spanish venues.

He also played with a number of local musicians and groups during his career in the business, including Paddy ‘Speedy’ Delaney, Carlow.

Gerry worked with the late Michael Foley from Carlow for some 30 years, a friendship forged in their mutual interest in and love for music. Michael was well known on the music scene as head of the Michael Foley Combo and The Tropical Showband. Michael developed one of the biggest music equipment businesses in the country at his Carlow town home and Gerry was his reliable sidekick, selling musical instruments and being the go-to man when it came to musical repairs.

Gerry retired from the music scene some ten years ago, living his life quietly and contentedly with his family and friends.

He was married to Margaret Costigan from Ballyfoyle, Co Kilkenny. They met when Gerry was playing at an outdoor ‘gig’ in Ballyfoyle, marrying in her local church in 1969. Following their marriage, the newlyweds went to reside in Upper Kilree Street and went on to rear a family of four children – two boys and two girls.

Being married to a Kilkenny woman, Gerry followed the ‘Cats’ in hurling and was a Manchester United FC supporter. He also enjoyed watching snooker on television.

He was something of a character, a storyteller and a man who enjoyed a high degree of popularity in his local community, where his passing is deeply regretted.

Gerry reposed at Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, where Fr Declan Foley, PP, a friend of Gerry’s, led prayers on Monday evening 15 June. Gerry provided technical assistance for the sound system in St Andrew’s Parish Church and would also look after the sound effects at outdoor Masses in the Bagenalstown area.

His remains were removed to St Andrew’s Church on Tuesday morning, where Fr Foley celebrated Gerry’s private funeral Mass, restricted through Covid-19 health regulations.

Former musical colleagues formed a guard of honour outside the church after Mass and Eddie Sinnott played Amazing Grace on the trumpet.

Following Mass, Gerry was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, with Fr Declan reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Gerry is mourned by his wife Margaret, sons Gerard (Bagenalstown) and John (Kilkenny city), daughters Fiona White (Waterford) and Sharon Corcoran (Ballycallan, Co Kilkenny), sons-in-law Michael and Joe, his grandchildren Caoimhe, Jack and Lily, by nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends in the music industry and his circle of friends.

The Corcoran family hopes to hold a celebration of Gerry’s life at a later date.