Great response to kids’ arts festival

By Elizabeth Lee

There was a fantastic response to the games and competitions recently when the local arts office hosted Cruinniú na nÓg, the National day of Creativity for young people, completely on line.

Plenty of organisations were involved in the festival, including Creative Ireland Carlow and Carlow County Museum which, together, presented a fun series of STEAM workshops in BrickFlix, movie making, pod casting and digital photography.

The theme of the festival was The sky is blue, inspired by Leighlinbridge scientist John Tyndall who figured out why the sky is blue and the effects of global warming.

In so doing he changed the world for the better in many ways and the young people of Carlow creatively respond to that.

These workshops were designed and delivered by Create School. The workshops were designed to encourage young people to explore their hidden talents and to creatively express themselves using stop-motion movie making, Lego, animation, music or podcasts. These workshops particularly suited Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow this year as the entire progamme went online due to Covid 19 restrictions.

There were some great prizes up for grabs for participants who submitted a finished piece. The winners were Isobel Webb for her podcast, Sophie and Isobel Webb for their film-making, the photography competition was scooped by Morgan Delaney Reid and Fiachra Moore won the BrickFlix section. To view the winning entries, visit https://www.facebook.com/CreativeIrelandCarlow/

Carlow Arts Officer and Creative Ireland Coordinator Sinead Dowling said, “we were thrilled with the response to CreateSchool workshops with 62 young Carlow people engaging online in a new and exciting way.” Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow is organised and managed by Carlow Arts Office as part of the Creative Ireland Programme.