Greatly-loved matriarch of four generations

By Charlie Keegan

THE death on Thursday 21 May at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Anna Alcock, Staunton Avenue, Graiguecullen marks the passing of a greatly-loved matriarch who was at the head of four generations of her family.

Anna had suffered a fall at her home which led to her being hospitalised in the District and Sacred Heart hospitals in Carlow for a ten-week period. She passed away the day after being admitted to St Luke’s. It was a source of great regret to the Alcock family that they could not visit Anna during her hospitalisation due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The former Anna Byrne was born in St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow, being educated by the Presentation Sisters and at Carlow Vocational School, where she studied bookkeeping. After her school days Anna was employed as a bookkeeper by the late Dick Healy at The Carlow Bakery, Tullow Street.

Anna met Noel Alcock from Graiguecullen at a dance in The Ritz Ballroom and they married on 19 June 1957 in the Cathedral of the Assumption. The marriage ban on working women meant that Anna had to give up her job.

She went on to rear a family of eight children – four boys and four girls.

Anna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who never forgot a birthday, anniversary or other important family milestones embracing the four generations. She was a wonderful cook, her culinary specialities being her lamb dinners, apple tarts, Christmas cakes and puddings.

Anna was a private woman, who enjoyed the role of homemaker and the simple things in life. She loved to travel with her son Paul, his wife Susan, Susan’s parents Rosemary and Tommy and cousin Maura to Italy – Verona, Venice, European capitals Amsterdam, Vienna and Paris and locations in England. Most importantly for Anna was her yearly visit to Castlegregory, Co Kerry with her family and extended family.

She did return to the workplace in her more latter years, being employed at Bradbury’s Bakery, Tullow Street.

In 2007 and 2017, Noel and Anna celebrated their golden and diamond wedding anniversaries when there was a gathering of family, neighbours and friends for a meal and a nostalgic chat.

Anna’s remains reposed at Healy’s funeral home, Pollerton Castle on Saturday 23 May when prayers were led by her nephews Fr Paddy Byrne, PP, Abbeyleix, with Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin and Fr Liam Lawton, CC, Graiguecullen-Killeshin also in attendance.

Her remains were removed to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, where Anna worshipped throughout her married life, with Fr Byrne as chief celebrant.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there was a limited attendance at the funeral Mass, at which Fr Paddy read a tribute from his mobile phone that had been provided by Anna’s youngest child Conlath, who resides in England and could not be present.

Her son Paul also spoke in praise of Anna, referring to her wonderful qualities as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her granddaughter Niamh also spoke about her beautiful, caring, inviting and, most of all, fashionable nana.

Anna’s granddaughter Ella compiled a lovely tribute to her Nana, but felt unable to deliver it at the Mass.

It read:

***Dear Nana

There aren’t enough words to describe how amazing, caring and bright you were, but I’ll start with just two. Thank you. Thank you for all the love and care you’ve given to family, friends and everyone around you. Thank you for being our comfort and for always looking after us, even when you couldn’t look after yourself. Thank you for teaching us how to love and for making our hearts so full. Thank you for the stories, the laughs, the love and, of course, the dances.

No amount of time would have ever been enough, but I think I can say for all of us that we are so lucky and so, so forever grateful for every minute we had and everything you’ve done.

We love you Nana, rest easy and stay groovin’.***

The Alcock family would like to thank Anna’s long-term carer, her devoted daughter Clare, and all Anna’s other carers, especially Marie.

The lovely singing of hymns at Mass was by sisters Jessica and Jade Nolan from Graiguecullen, with Tommy Alcock, Anna’s brother-in-law, accompanying them on flute.

Following Mass, Anna was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Paddy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is mourned by her husband Noel, children Tony Alcock (Chippenham, Wiltshire, England), Olive Mooney (Galway), Paul Alcock (Enfield, Co Meath), Elizabeth Alcock (Vienna), Clare Alcock (Heather Hill, Graiguecullen), John Alcock (Athy), Carmel Alcock (Holmes Chapel, Manchester, England) and Conlath (Leatherhead, England); her 17 grandchildren Alma, Niamh, Vincent, Ella, Mary, Seán, Anna, Lisa, Aaron, Benji, Eva, Lucia, Sadhbh, Sam, Ryan, Ethan and Rudy, her brother Oliver Byrne (Rathnapish, Carlow), her 11 great-grandchildren, by nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.

Anna was predeceased by her brothers Billy (Pollerton, Carlow), Seamus (Dublin), Dick (St Killian’s Crescent), Noel (Hanover, Carlow) and Michael (St Killian’s Crescent) and her sisters Mary Geoghegan (St Killian’s Crescent) and Eithne Murphy (Killeshin Road, Graiguecullen).

The Alcock family plans to hold a celebration of Anna’s life on the first anniversary of her passing on 21 May 2021.