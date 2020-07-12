Labour party calls for eviction ban legal advice to be published

The Labour Party is warning there will be a surge in homelessness if the eviction ban brought in for the pandemic is allowed to lapse.

It is due to expire in just eight days, and with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien seeking advice from the Department of Health before making a decision on whether to extend it.

The Sunday Times reports the attorney-general has argued the ban and the associated freeze on rents may lose its constitutional basis as the economy restarts.

But Labour housing spokesperson Senator Rebecca Moynihan says the government should publish that legal advice, and debate it in public.

Ms Moynihan said: “I think we need to see the legal advice and I think we need to challenge the legal advice.

“But I think what we are seeing is a political laying of the ground in order to roll back on evictions.

“We do know that it has led to a decrease in homelessness.

“So are the government’s priorities around supporting landlords?

“Or are the government’s priorities around ensuring that people are able to remain in their own home?”

The housing charity Threshold has been calling for strengthened tenants rights and an end to ‘no fault’ evictions on the back of new research showing a “significant power imbalance” between landlords and tenants.

New research by Dr Michael Byrne from UCD and Dr Rachel McArdle from Maynooth University found that landlords have “considerable” power to terminate tenancies and that many tenants experience “retaliatory” behaviour if they challenge rent increases or other issues.