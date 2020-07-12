Leased soccer pitch hasn’t been used for almost three years

By Suzanne Pender

THE status of a soccer pitch on the outskirts of Tullow that was leased from the council but remained idle for almost three years has been questioned by a council member.

Cllr William Paton raised the issue of the pitch at Castlemore, Tullow at last Thursday’s meeting of the municipal district, adding that the council had leased the land to a soccer club, yet no soccer was taking place there.

“Have we any indication of what’s going on there and what’s the position? It’s two-and-a-half or three years now and no soccer played; we kept being told they would affiliate to the league next year … but nothing,” said cllr Paton. Cllr Paton added that another sporting organisation in the area was interested in the property.

Director of services Michael Brennan stated that the lease is due for renewal and that the current occupants will not be looking to renew their lease.

“There will be a number of interest parties looking for that land and I’m sure more than one club will be interested,” added Mr Brennan.

Cathaoirleach John McDonald then remarked on the situation facing another Tullow soccer club, Parkville United, when vandals again targeted the club last week.

“I was very disappointed to see that vandals broke down a wall at the club just hours after volunteers had put it up,” he stated.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue proposed that council officials meet representative from Parkville United to discuss the matter of the wall, pointing out that the boundary wall runs alongside St Patrick’s Park, which is owned by the council.

“It is going to be about putting heads together to come up with some sort of a solution there … maybe we will have to think outside the box to find a solution there,” said cllr O’Donoghue.