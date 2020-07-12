Irish men and women who died in wars or during UN service remembered

Additional reporting PA

A National Day of Commemoration has taken place around the country to honour Irish people who died in service with the United Nations (UN) or in past wars.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended an event at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

Religious leaders from all denominations in the country led prayers at the service in Dublin.

It was marked by a wreath laying ceremony by President Michael D Higgins at Collins Barracks.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of people who were able to attend the event was restricted – however family members of those who died while in UN service were invited – as well as relatives of the 196 leaders.

Those who have died with Covid-19 were also remembered at the event.

The date falls every year on the Sunday closest to July 11, the anniversary of the signing of the 1921 truce which ended the war of independence.

Ceremonies have also taken place in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford.