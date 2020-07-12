New interactive game on the streets of Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

A NEW interactive outdoor escape experience is coming to Carlow on Saturday 22 August.

The Big Escape Live has been created so that hundreds can play the GPS-activated game while still following social distancing rules.

The event in Carlow will see groups of up to six people playing against one another with a leader board updated in real time giving those taking part a competitive edge.

The gaming experience sees the town turned into a giant playground with teams solving puzzles, cracking codes and completing challenges to take down Big Al’s casino in a classic heist.

“We’re excited to bring the game to Carlow,” said Mark French from The Big Escape Live. “There’s a flexible start time from the Liberty Tree on Potato Market, giving people the opportunity to play at different times. But as teams navigate the streets together, they’ll be near to each other, which will hopefully create a buzz around the place, especially if they’re playing in fancy dress, which is optional! Teams can choose when they play the game, as tickets are valid for six months, but after being locked in for so long, we wanted to try and create a fun and safe outdoor atmosphere for people to enjoy.”

The live event takes place on Saturday 22 August, with teams encouraged to play between 10am and 2pm.

Tickets cost €48 per team (a maximum of six people), with kids playing for free. The tickets can be booked at https://thebigescape.com/locations