No new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but ‘virus is still out there’

Some members of the public wearing facemasks in Dublin. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos.

There were no new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland today the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed.

There were however 17 new cases of coronavirus reported by the HPSC.

This brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,628 since the outbreak of the virus.

There has now been a total of 1,746 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Contact tracing by the Health Service Executive (HSE) is taking place and the health service is advising the patients on how to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Speaking about the latest figures, Ireland’s Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says this virus is still active and it only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem again.

“This virus is still out there. It is still in people,” Dr Glynn said, “It only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem once again.

“Please continue to protect yourself and others – watch out for symptoms, wash your hands and wear a face covering where appropriate.

“If you have any concern about symptoms, do not delay – isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately.”

The latest figures come as the government confirms that it will be mandatory to wear a mask on public transport in Ireland from Monday.

Regulations were signed into effect on Friday night mandating the use of masks for all public transport journeys to give effect to the new directive aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus as society continues to open up.

Those who undertake journeys now without a facial covering risk fines of up to €2,500 and/or six months in prison.

Children under 13 are exempt from those penalties, while exceptions are to be made for people with special needs and those with trouble breathing among others.