Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Billy Edwards, St Austin’s Tce, Tullow on 9 July, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother of the late Pat. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Niall, daughters Ciara and Aideen, Ciara’s partner Eddie, brothers Brendan and John, sisters Mary and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and many friends. May Billy rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has taken place of Pat Lawlor, 47 Wolseley Park, Tullow, Carlow. Pat, aged 76 years, died peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann, much-loved father of Derek and Ryan, adored grandfather of Anna, Seán, Hugh, and Diego. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, kind neighbours and friends. May Pat rest in peace. Pat’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am for family and close friends in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on Tullow parish webcam – www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam. Pat’s funeral courtège will travel from his home on Monday at 10.30am and people are welcome to line the route, whilst adhering to social distancing. Please adhere to the government guidelines at all times. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Jane Cleere (née Kehoe), Garyhundon, Milford and late of Newtown, Bagenalstown. Deeply regretted by her husband Pascal, sons Michael and Pat, loving granddaughter Abigail, sons partners Mary and Stephanie, sisters Mary and Betty, brothers John, Brendan and Joe, sisters-in-law Pauline and Kathleen, brother- in- law Robert, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Jane’s gentle soul rest in peace. Removal from Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Monday morning, arriving at St Patrick’s Church for funeral Mass (max 50 people) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to the government guidelines at all times in relation to social distancing.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Campbell, Tara Cottage, Carlow Road, Leighlinbridge and formerly Cloneen, Crettyard, Kilkenny. Kathleen died on 11 July peacefully at her residence, following a short illness. Kathleen, predeceased by her brother Bobby, deeply regretted by her brother James, sister Mary, brother-in-law Eamonn, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace. Removal from Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Monday morning to the Church Of The Sacred Heart, Moneenroe to arrive for private Requiem Mass at 11am (max of 50 people). Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.