Strenuous safeguards needed for resumption of international travel says WHO

The World Health Organisation’s warning safeguards need to be in place if country’s are to resume international travel.

The Irish government is drawing up a ‘green list’ of safe countries for people to visit during the pandemic, which is due to be published on July 20th.

It comes amid growing concern about a second wave, as the number of new cases remained above 20 for a third day in a row yesterday.

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris says international travel should only be advised if country’s are confident they can manage any resulting outbreaks:

“First of all, can you identify and really track who’s coming in and who’s going out? Have you got a means of ensuring that they understand what needs to be done when they come in,” said Ms Harris.

“Some countries impose a self-isolation period, other countries test, but we need to be very sure that you know who’s moving in and out of your country, where they have been and that they are very complicit with what’s required.”