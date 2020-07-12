‘Watch your pets’ warn gardaí follow spate of dog thefts

By Suzanne Pender

Pet owners have been warned to be extra vigilant following a spate of stolen dogs’ right across the country.

Animal groups are deeply concern by the increase of pet thefts, with missing dog pages on social media awash with appeals over the lockdown period.

There have been some incidents where thieves have even attempted to remove microchips from the dogs they have stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to take extra crime prevention measures when it comes to caring for your pet, particularly high-value breeds of dogs.

If a dog is stolen, gardaí say it’s important to act quickly:

– Immediately report the theft to gardaí.

– Report the loss to your local authority, your vet and your dog's microchip company.

– Spread the word on social media – post clear photos and detailed descriptions both on your profile and any other groups and pages you are connected with and encourage people to share quickly.

– Create posters and flyers, distribute these around your local community. Check your insurance policy it might be able to cover some of these costs.

– Report the theft on as many missing animal websites as you can and keep an eye out on social media and selling pages.

In the instance where a lost animal is found, ensure the rightful owner is being contact before returning them.

For more information on how to keep your dog safe: https://www.garda.ie/!6MPWQ3