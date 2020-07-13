  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Four men arrested in connection with fire incident at Dundalk house

Four men arrested in connection with fire incident at Dundalk house

Monday, July 13, 2020

Four men in their 20s were arrested today in connection with an incident Co Louth on Sunday, July 5.

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at a residence in Dundalk earlier this month.

At 3.35am on July 5, a house on Clontygora Court caught fire after residents in the surrounding area reportedly heard a loud bang.

The five occupants of the house were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries to persons was reported and the fire was extinguished by local Fire Services.

The house was significantly damaged during this incident.

Two men are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station while the other two men are detained at Drogheda Garda Station. 

All four are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí warn young people not to become ‘Money Mules’ for criminal gangs

Monday, 13/07/20 - 4:05pm

‘Stepping it up’: Eamon Ryan plays down tourist numbers but government to manage airport entry closer

Monday, 13/07/20 - 3:45pm

Man arrested in connection with Frankie Dunne murder in Cork

Monday, 13/07/20 - 2:15pm