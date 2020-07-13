Gardaí seize drugs worth €19.5k in West Cork

Gardaí have seized €19,500 worth of suspected drugs in Bantry, Co. Cork

At around 6pm on Friday, July 10, gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Bantry gardaí and the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house just outside Bantry town.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered a grow house containing €19,200 of suspected cannabis plants.

A further search of the property resulted in the seizure of €200 of suspected cannabis herb, €100 of suspected cocaine and a weighing scales.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The local scenes of crime unit also attended and photographed the scene and all of the seized items.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.