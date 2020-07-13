Man arrested and cocaine worth €3.5k seized in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €3,500 of suspected cocaine yesterday in Cork City.

At around 11.30pm, gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit were on patrol on South Main Street when they stopped a man, aged in his late 20s.

The man was brought to Bridewell Garda Station for the purpose of a search and was found to be in possession of 10 bags of suspected cocaine, worth an estimated €3,500, and a weighing scales.

He was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí say the City Centre Policing Unit’s patrols form part of the unit’s proactive approach to targeting street-level drug dealing in the city centre.