Man arrested in connection with Frankie Dunne murder in Cork

Monday, July 13, 2020

Frankie Dunne

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a man in Cork last year.

Francis ‘Frankie’ Dunne’s body was discovered at a derelict house on Boreenmanna Road on December 28 last.

Mr Dunne was last seen at around 7pm on Friday, December 27. He was originally from Churchfield Avenue in Knocknaheeny but had been living in a supported housing unit on Boreenmanna Road, Cork, run by Cork Simon.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested today.

He is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

