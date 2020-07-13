Questions raised over Covid-19 school bus regulations

Monday, July 13, 2020

No discussions have been held to date about how school buses will operate, according to the Coach Tourism and Transport Council.

It comes weeks ahead of the new school year and the government’s intention to have schools reopened in August.

Fergal Barton, director of Bartons Transport, says there has been no direct talks with the Department of Education about how services will run next month. 

Mr Barton says: “We had a document recently with regards to education and there were four lines on it with regards to boarding a vehicle,  

“Social distancing while you are exiting the vehicle, wearing a mask if you are over 13 but it’s not mandatory.

“But nothing about the costs of getting those vehicles ready for the road if there is special requirements that those vehicles may have, if there is money to be invested in it.”

Mr Barton made his comments as the mandatory wearing of masks came into effect from today. 

The National Transport Authority reported high levels of compliance. 

