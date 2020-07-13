Road safety issues at day care centre

By Suzanne Pender

THE issue of increased safety at Tullow Day Care Centre was raised at last Thursday’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Cllr John Pender stated that representatives from the day care centre had been in contact and asked about the possibility of a pedestrian crossing at the centre.

Cllr Pender pointed out that there was traffic coming from a number of directions at this point, which is located alongside the church car park and a local school. He added that a pedestrian crossing would certainly increase safety for service users.

Cllr Paton agreed that increased safety measures at Tullow Day Care would be welcome.

Area engineer Pat Harrington remarked that while “you can’t have pedestrian crossing on every street”, he would look at the situation at Tullow Day Care Centre and possibly include it for next year’s consideration.