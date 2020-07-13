Thieves target parked vans in Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

BREAK-INS and attempted break-ins on a number of vans in the Carlow area in recent days have prompted gardaí to appeal to van owners to be extra vigilant.

A number of vans around Carlow town were broken into or attempts made to break into them between Thursday and Friday 9-10 July.

Gardaí confirmed that the incidents occurred at two locations: “a hotel car park in the centre of town along with the car park of an establishment on the Kilkenny Road”.

A number of vans were targeted, resulting in the theft of several items, including an orange Husqvarna chainsaw, a Stihl leafblower, a Stihl consaw and a generator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Carlow.