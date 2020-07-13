Thieves target parked vans in Carlow town

Monday, July 13, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

BREAK-INS and attempted break-ins on a number of vans in the Carlow area in recent days have prompted gardaí to appeal to van owners to be extra vigilant.

A number of vans around Carlow town were broken into or attempts made to break into them between Thursday and Friday 9-10 July.

Gardaí confirmed that the incidents occurred at two locations: “a hotel car park in the centre of town along with the car park of an establishment on the Kilkenny Road”.

A number of vans were targeted, resulting in the theft of several items, including an orange Husqvarna chainsaw, a Stihl leafblower, a Stihl consaw and a generator.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Carlow.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Road safety issues at day care centre

Monday, 13/07/20 - 3:30pm

Garda raid uncovers drugs worth €8,750

Monday, 13/07/20 - 3:00pm

Weekly veggie sale at An Gairdín Beo

Monday, 13/07/20 - 8:30am