Weekly veggie sale at An Gairdín Beo

Sunday, July 12, 2020

 

By Suzanne Pender

MEMBERS of the public are welcome to An Gairdín Beo every Wednesday during the month of July from 10am to 1pm for a vegetable sale.

You are invited to pick your own using your own utensils and carrier bag. The following produce is available: onions, cabbage, beans, lettuce, beetroot, kale, garlic, chard, potatoes, cauliflower, pesto and chutneys (made from garden produce) and homemade jam.

We regret that we are unable to give change, so a donation box will be available for payment.

You are welcome to stroll around the garden, taking care to observe the signage.

Members of the Gairdín Beo committee are looking forward to seeing you.

