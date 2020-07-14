Athy band Picture This will be among Ireland’s top bands to perform at RTE’s live concert to raise funds to support the people behind the scenes of the music industry who are out of work because of the pandemic.

The concert entitled Songs from an Empty Room will go out live at 8.30pm on Saturday 25 July.

This once-off live music extravaganza will see some of the country’s top bands come together across the country in support of Minding Creative Minds and the Association of Irish Stage Technicians (AIST) Hardship Fund. Produced for RTÉ by ShinAWil, Songs from An Empty Room promises over two hours of top-class musical performances, broadcast into homes from much-loved venues around the country, including The Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Cyprus Avenue in Cork, Dolan’s in Limerick, INEC in Killarney and Galway’s Roisin Dubh.

The show, which will broadcast from 8.30pm-10.45pm on RTÉ2, will also air on RTÉ 2FM, and will be streaming live and on-demand on RTÉ Player. Hosts Eoghan McDermott and Jenny Greene will be in situ, interviewing a number of the featured artists in The Olympia Theatre, and other performances will take place in various famous live music events across the country.

The broadcast will also feature footage from behind-the-scenes in Ireland’s event industry, with a focus on the people whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concert also features FAimée : Denise Chaila : Eve Belle : Fia Moon : Gavin James : Jafaris James Vincent McMorrow : Lisa McHugh : Lyra : Mother DJs, Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) with Danny O’Reilly (The Coronas) :Sorcha Richardson : Soulé : The Academic : The Blizzards : The Coronas and The Stunning.

Social: Stay up to date on Songs from an Empty Room and see behind-the-scenes footage on RTÉ2 and RTÉ 2FM’s social channels, and by following #WeAreTheSupportAct

You can support the fundraiser by visiting www. songsfromanemptyroom.com and by donating via text or through the initiative’s GoFundMe Page