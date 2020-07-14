Scammers at it again – this time about jury duty

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

People in Carlow have been advised to to be vigilant of emails requesting that they attend for court jury service.

Gardaí issued a warning after they received reports of people receiving jury service notices by email.

The email requests that the person click on links to become a jury member.
Gardaí are advising the public not to click on any of the links.

A genuine jury summons is issued only by post.

Gardaí say that fraudulent emails are still circulating purporting to come from financial institutions and the Revenue and are again advising the public never click on the links and to phone the relevant body to advise them of the matter.

Filed under:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tuesday, 14/07/20 - 9:00pm

Fun run in memory of former St Leo’s girl

Tuesday, 14/07/20 - 8:07pm

Latest Covid-19 figures

Tuesday, 14/07/20 - 6:59pm

Similar Articles

Tuesday, 14/07/20 - 9:00pm

The McMuffin is back

Wednesday, 08/07/20 - 4:45pm

McDonald’s on Kennedy Ave reopens for takeaways

Wednesday, 24/06/20 - 11:46am