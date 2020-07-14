Scammers at it again – this time about jury duty

People in Carlow have been advised to to be vigilant of emails requesting that they attend for court jury service.

Gardaí issued a warning after they received reports of people receiving jury service notices by email.

The email requests that the person click on links to become a jury member.

Gardaí are advising the public not to click on any of the links.

A genuine jury summons is issued only by post.

Gardaí say that fraudulent emails are still circulating purporting to come from financial institutions and the Revenue and are again advising the public never click on the links and to phone the relevant body to advise them of the matter.