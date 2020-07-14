Almost 5,000 people in Carlow are on Covid payment

By Elizabeth Lee

OVER 1,000 young people in Co Carlow aged between 18 and 25 are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment while the total number of recipients is close to 5,000.

This month, 1,025 young people in the county are in receipt of the payment, which accounts for 21% of the overall figure of 4,897 people in total.

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), which represents organisations working with more than 380,000 young people nationwide, has called on the government to bring forward a package of measures to support young jobseekers. They’re asking for a €191 million investment to address the high levels of youth unemployment in the July Jobs Initiative to be announced next week.

“With 1,025 young people under 25 in Co Carlow are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and at a time when we have 45.4% youth unemployment and over 140,000 young people out of work, it is vital that the July Jobs Initiative focuses heavily on the needs of young jobseekers,” commented James Doorley, NYCI deputy director.

They’re calling for a €191m package of measures to support young people to access education, training, apprenticeships and also to incentivise employers to take on young workers.

“NYCI is calling for investment in programmes such as the Back to Education Allowance, Solas training programmes, the Youth Employment Support Scheme, a national Access to Apprenticeship Programme and Jobsplus Youth that will support up to 28,000 young people,” explained Mr Doorley.

“Further investment and actions will be required later this year, in light of the scale of the challenge, but we need to make a start now and give young people some hope and support.”