Micheál Martin sacks Barry Cowen after further issues raised

By Juno McEnroe

The under-fire Minister.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has fired Barry Cowen from government after further questions were raised about his drink driving and claims he tried to avoid Gardaí.

Mr Martin told the Dáil this evening that he had told the President he had “terminated” the minister’s role in government.

In a statement, he said that Mr Cowen had been a “very committed” and “dedicated public representative”.

However, Mr Martin noted that the Offaly TD had been the subject of public criticism over the last 14 days over a road traffic incident that took place in 2016.

While noting Mr Cowen had apologised to the Dail last week, Mr Martin went on to say that more issues had emerged.

He said that Mr Cowen, while apologetic about the drink driving incident, had also been emphatic that one detail about allegations against him were “completely untrue”.

This was that he tried to evade gardai during the incident.

He said he had spoken with him yesterday and this morning when Mr Cowen also shared the garda document about the incident with him.

While Mr Cowen disputes the garda record, Mr Martin told the Dáil that “additional issues” requiring clarification had been raised after he saw this report.

Mr Cowen was given space to consider this today, the Dáil heard.

“However, he has decided that he is not prepared to address this allegation publically and will not make any further statements or answers on this issue in this house,” said Mr Martin.

Mr Martin this was now raising further doubts and government colleagues are having to address this.

“This is simply untenable,” said Mr Martin.

“It is my view that Minister Cowen had an obligation to come before the house. It is also my view that this issue is damaging to the ongoing work of government.”

In a series of tweets reacting to the Taoiseach’s announcement, Cowen said he was both surprised and disappointed with this decision.

The former Minister said: “Previously I furnished the Taoiseach with all the facts about my drink driving conviction and the story that the Sunday Times proposed to publish about my alleged evasion of a Garda check point. In doing so I provided him with confidential details about my interaction with An Garda Siochana.

“I have made my position on these matters known publicly and I have acknowledged my wrongdoing for something that occurred 4 years ago.

“I have sought an explanation – not as a government minister but as a citizen – as to how details relating to the incident were leaked to the media.

The authorities have agreed to investigate the matter. One point warrants emphasis: at no time did I attempt to evade the Gardaí

“Had I done so, the charges brought against me would, quite correctly, have been of a different tenor to those with which I was charged.

“I am responsible for the offence with which I was convicted 4 years ago – not for an inaccurate garda entry on Pulse about that event.

“Ten days ago and this afternoon the Taoiseach believed my failure of 2016 didn’t warrant my removal from office but he now appears to have changed his mind based on a Pulse report I gave him this morning.

“It is important to re-emphasise that report was leaked in contravention of the protections that I and every other citizen is entitled to expect in respect of their interaction with the Gardaí.

“Unfortunately, the decision of the Taoiseach to remove me from office, when he supported me this afternoon in the Dáil, has undermined and potentially prejudiced my entitlement to fair process,” Mr Cowen said.