Commitment of housing agency to build homes called into question

By Suzanne Pender

THE commitment of housing agency Respond to “land bought 20 years ago and neglected ever since” was strenuously questioned at last Thursday’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Council officials indicated that long-awaited plans for Respond housing at Dublin Road, Tullow have taken a step forward and are currently at stage one of a four-stage process, with houses expected to be completed over a maximum of 59 weeks.

Director of services Michael Brennan confirmed that the council is meeting Respond next week to discuss the matter with a view to progressing construction.

However, several members were sceptical of the timeline and of the current plans.

Cllr John Pender questioned Respond’s commitment to the project.

“They bought that land on the Dublin Road 20 years ago and have neglected it ever since, allowing vermin there, illegal dumping and for it to become an ugly eyesore,” he stated.

“They already took over an unfinished estate in Tullow and there is a feeling that maybe now they think they have enough houses in Tullow … can you guarantee they are committed to building there?” demanded cllr Pender.

Mr Brennan stated that he, too, was “disappointed with the process and under the frustrations of members” but assured that Respond was committed.

“They are basically being told by us now that they need to deliver; this is long enough on the books, I agreed with you,” stated Mr Brennan.

Cllr William Paton expressed regret at a lack of community facilities in the plan: “no community house, playground, mini-basketball, soccer … nothing.

“We have to make sure that any further application for housing development must include a community facility,” he insisted.

Cllr Paton also asked that the plan include a drop-off point for the nearby Scoil Phadraig Naofa, the boys primary school, and asked that this aspect of the plan be “reinforced” at the council’s upcoming meeting with Respond.

Housing officer Josephine Kavanagh said that the project would take a total of 59 weeks over four stages with a start date in 2021 and the houses completed in 2022.