Coronavirus: No new deaths and 32 new confirmed cases in Ireland

Additional reporting by Juno McEnroe and Press Association

There were no new deaths from the coronavirus reported in Ireland today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Heath authorities did confirm however 32 new cases of Covid-19.

This brings the total number of cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 25,670.

The death toll remains 1,746.

Speaking about the new data, Dr Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health reminded the public to stay informed about public health guidance and symptoms for the disease.

Dr Glynn said: “Knowing the symptoms of Covid-19 and making contact with your GP immediately is a crucial component to us identifying and containing this disease.

“Symptoms associated with COVID-19 can be similar to other common ailments. I would urge anyone experiencing symptoms to assume it is COVID-19, in the first instance, until a GP or test tells you otherwise.

The new figures come as the government face continued calls to further regulate the arrival of tourists in Ireland from air travel.

Currently, visitors are expected to isolate for 14-days upon arrival however anecdotal reports of tourists failing to do so have been common.

A Kerry restaurant yesterday turned away US diners who had failed to self-isolate.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said today that attempts in other countries to introduce mandatory quarantines for arrivals had not worked well.

Mr Varadkar said efforts to do so had “turned out to be a bit of a disaster” in Australia.

Yesterday Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that, from a public health perspective, mandatory quarantine would be a “desirable measure” but it was up to the Government to decide given the wider implications.

Mr Varadkar said the Department of Health and Government have insisted mandatory quarantine would not be practical.

The Fine Gael leader said: “The objective was to flatten the curve, suppress the virus, it was never to eliminate the virus. New Zealand thought they’d done that and they haven’t-they now have new cases every day.

“Australia tried mandatory quarantine and it turned out to be a bit of a disaster. The centres, the hotels in which they quarantine people became clusters for infection and now Melbourne is in a second lockdown.”

Mr Varadkar said the Government intends on publishing a ‘green list’ of countries where it safe to travel to and from without having to quarantine next week.

Meanwhile, TDs were warned today to expect a surge in demand for mental health services after the lockdown.

In a submission to the Covid-19 Committee, advocacy group Mental Health Ireland also said that the virus has “had an extraordinary impact on the mental health and quality of life of the Irish people”.