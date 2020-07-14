Fun run in memory of former St Leo’s girl

By Joe Barrett

FRIENDS of the late Lorraine Dunne are holding a family fun run/half-marathon in her memory next month. The event will also raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Lorraine, or Lorr as she was fondly known to family and friends, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Following two operations, she made a good recovery and continued her studies with a very positive outlook.

A former student of St Leo’s College, Carlow, Lorraine was a talented Gaelic footballer who played for St Brigid’s Ladies/Ballylinan Ladies GAA Club, which won the junior championship in 1996. She also represented her county and was a member of the team that won back-to-back Leinster minor titles.

She was also involved in the entertainment industry – where she specialised in comedy.

Unfortunately, back in February, the Ballylinan woman was informed that the cancer had returned. She moved from Naas hospital to St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin, where she underwent chemotherapy.

She received amazing care at both hospitals, but the aggressive cancer was incurable. On 13 June, a week after her 39th birthday, Lorraine lost her battle with the disease.

In an effort to give something back and to raise vital funds for cancer research and treatment, a number of Lorraine’s friends have decided to organise a half-marathon/family fun run in her memory.

The event, which takes place on Sunday 2 August, begins at 10am from Killeen Church. A bucket collection will also be held on the day.

Her friends, who have set up a GoFundMe page that has already raised over €7,600, said: “We would really appreciate your support and any donations big or small to help in the fight against cancer. We know Lorr will be helping us through it on the day.”

If you wish to make an online donation, log on to GoFundMe Lorraine Dunne.