Paton slams ‘shop local’ campaign

By Suzanne Pender

“DOES the county stop at Walls Forge? Why are we being ignored?” demanded cllr William Paton, who was highly critical of a new social media campaign to ‘Shop in Carlow’.

Cllr Paton began by complimenting the effective campaign on social media but asked council officials why all the businesses featured to date were Carlow town-based businesses, while shops in Tullow, Hacketstown, Bagenalstown, Borris and Rathvilly were being “ignored”.

“Does the county stop at Walls Forge? why are we being ignored in Tullow and throughout the rest of the county?” he asked,

“The county is in dire straits at the moment and it’s important we support our local shops, but there are shops in Tullow, too … and this is not fair – they are commercial ratepayers, too,” said an angry cllr Paton. “I have a serious issue with this campaign and I would ask the council to address it quickly.”