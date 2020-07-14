Travelling community fights for seat at table in Irish society during week of action

Senator Eileen Flynn, the first female Traveller in the Oireachtas. Photo: Maxwells

The Travelling community is still trying to find its place in Irish society but won’t give up in finding its voice according to Senator Eileen Flynn, the first Traveller woman to take a seat in the Seanad.

Her comments came as today saw the launch of this year’s Traveller Pride Week, which aims to celebrate the community’s diversity and pride.

Senator Flynn says the Travelling community has made huge strides over the past few years, but there are still challenges:

“Although it’s very difficult for people around being gay, or difficult for people around say, marrying outside the community, or people with disabilities, travellers are still trying to find our place in society.”

It’s very sad that we still have to fight to be around those tables, you know, so yeah, but the proudness of it all is not giving up.

Traveller Pride Week, supported by eight Traveller organisations including the Irish Traveller Movement, hopes to create greater understanding and acceptance of Traveller culture in society and to celebrate the contribution of Travellers across Irish life.

It aims to encourage Travellers to express who they are without fear of discrimination, including tackling issues of diversity within the community, with the theme this year of ‘Recognising diversity and pride within the Traveller community’.

The week this year has gone digital, with a programme of national and regional events.