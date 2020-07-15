Aaron Brady denies testing garda response time before robbery

By NONE

The man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during an armed raid on a Credit Union has said one of the suspects is a wealthy man who would have no reason to be involved in robberies.

Aaron Brady (29) of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Donohoe, telling the Central Criminal Court it was “ridiculous” to suggest that a call to gardaí from that suspect’s home five nights before the robbery was made to test garda response times.

The incident took place at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25th, 2013. Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

On his second day of cross examination Mr Brady told Brendan Grehan SC for the prosecution that his former friend, known as Suspect A, owned his own house aged 18 and runs a successful business in America.

Mr Brady denied that he and Suspect A stole a Volkswagen Passat on January 23rd, 2013 which the prosecution alleges was used in the robbery and was later found burnt out on Cumson’s Lane, Co Armagh.

He said he couldn’t remember where he was the night the car was stolen but was sure he did not steal the Volkswagen.

The accused also said he couldn’t remember having a conversation with his former girlfriend, Jessica King about another similar car robbery.

Ms King has previously given evidence that she was told Mr Brady was involved in stealing a car and when she confronted him about it he told her that it was Suspect A who stole the car.

Mr Brady said he couldn’t remember having that conversation with Ms King, although he accepted that Ms King had said it but insisted he would never have said that Suspect A was involved.

He added: “I wouldn’t be saying [Suspect A] was stealing cars. He has owned his own house since he was 18 years old and is working in America making a six figure sum. [Suspect A] is a wealthy man. What would he be doing robbing cars or getting involved in armed robberies?”

When asked why his lawyers had not challenged Ms King’s evidence he said that if he couldn’t remember the conversation he couldn’t challenge her evidence.

During more than three hours of cross examination Mr Brady denied that he was involved in anything more serious than diesel laundering and insisted he did not tell Suspect A or another friend to lie for him about his whereabouts at the time of the robbery.

He also denied that he was providing an alibi for Suspect A when he lied to gardaí about going with Suspect A to a friend’s house close to the time of the robbery.

Mr Brady accepted that he was in Suspect A’s house five nights before the robbery when gardaí were called to the house.

Mr Brady said he was in bed but woke when he heard a noise and looked outside and thought someone was in the yard where a lot of expensive equipment was kept.

He told Suspect A’s brother who decided to call the gardaí. Mr Grehan put it to him that when gardaí called they found no evidence of an intruder and despite heavy dew on the grass they saw no footprints.

Mr Grehan suggested they had called gardaí to see how long it would take them to get to Suspect A’s house, which is close to Lordship Credit Union.

Mr Grehan will continue his cross examining of the accused on Thursday.