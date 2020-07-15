Carlow Covid survivor appeals to people to remain cautious

A very ill Maria Townsend battles Covid-19



By Suzanne Pender

PEOPLE are urged to remain vigilant to the devastating consequences of coronavirus following a sharp rise in deaths and the number of new cases of Covid-19.

Health experts are warning that Covid-19 could become a “major problem” again if people fail to heed their advice.

Carlow native Maria Townsend, who has been nursing in Liverpool for almost 30 years, this week took the brave decision to speak out about her own agonising experience of Covid-19, an illness she is still recovering from 13 weeks later.

“Death is terrible, it’s brutal, but the long-term effects of this virus we still don’t know … it could kill me yet, I don’t know,” said Maria, who is originally from Riverside, Carlow.

“I’m no longer infected, but it has wreaked havoc inside.”

Maria (47) has been left utterly debilitated by the virus. She is suffering from exhaustion, is experiencing breathing difficulties and also developed a rash known as ‘Covid toe’ as well as numerous infections since her coronavirus diagnosis.

Daughter of Mary and David Townsend, Ballycarney, Carlow, Maria has been nursing in England since 1992. Her partner Ian also contracted the virus.

“While I am fortunate I didn’t die, I am still struggling and it’s now 13 weeks since diagnosis. I am appealing to people to remain cautious and vigilant of this dreadful disease,” Maria told ***The Nationalist***.

“I would like to share my story, as I would really like to raise awareness of this. My first symptoms appeared on 14 April ‒ temperature and a general feeling of pain in my entire body, even my toenails hurt. My breathing was difficult and laboured and my fingers and toes went a funny grey colour,” she explains.

Maria has no idea where she contracted the virus. Her symptoms were considered ‘mild’ and she did not require hospital treatment.

Over the following two weeks these symptoms went away and initially Maria felt really well. However, the true consequences of Covid-19 then began to hit.

“Since early May I have had numerous urine and ear infections, breathing difficulties and I am now using an inhaler. Prior to Covid, I was not asthmatic, was very fit and healthy with no underlying health conditions,” explains Maria.

“I was part of a rambling group who walked 12 or 13 miles a couple of times a week; now I can’t even walk to the end of the street,” she says.

“I have extreme fatigue, which means I am unable to drive, as I fear falling asleep at the wheel. I have a rash on my foot at times, which can be painful. I also lost my sense of taste and smell, and while this is returning, it’s still not right,” Maria adds.

Maria points out that information is still emerging on the long-term consequences of voronavirus and that really “we have no idea what damage it can do”.

“If hearing my story changes the behaviour of even one person … please, please, be careful. Covid-19 has not gone away and I would not wish this life-changing illness on anyone,” she said.

While the number of Carlow people infected with coronavirus has remained steady at 175 for more than a fortnight, the figure increased to 176 at the weekend.

Nationally, public health officials have expressed concern about an increase in recent days in the level of transmission of Covid-19.