Coronavirus: 14 new cases and two more deaths confirmed

By Ciarán Sunderland

Two more people have died from the coronavirus in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed.

Health authorities also confirmed 14 new Covid-19 cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,683.

The death toll from the virus has now increased to 1,748.

Speaking about the latest figures, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said that Ireland is at a delicate stage.

Dr Glynn said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday and will meet again on Thursday to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19.

“We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic – this requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice.”

The latest figures come as the Cabinet heard proposals to make facemask mandatory in all indoor settings.

This follows the introduction of mandatory wearing of facemasks on Monday.