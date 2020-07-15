Council has to stump up €281k to save Visual

Arts centre faced closure unless tax bill was paid by the end of this month

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW County Council has bailed out the Visual arts centre to the tune of €281,000, which the centre owed in a tax bill.

The full amount owed to the Revenue Commissioners was a staggering €2.6 million, but the council negotiated that sum down to €881,000.

Although tax consultants and legal representatives for the company that runs Visual have been in discussions with the tax office since 2018, the matter came to a head this week, when the council was presented with a final figure of €281,000, which it had to pay before the end of this month. It was proposed that Carlow County Council loans the money to the arts centre because, ultimately, it’s the council that’s responsible for the centre.

Over the weekend, county council chief executive Kathleen Holohan phoned all of the councillors to explain the situation ahead of the July county council meeting, which took place yesterday (Monday). A report was then issued to the public representatives yesterday morning, just hours before the meeting took place.

Councillors William Paton and Adrienne Wallace were scathing about the council’s handling of the situation. Cllr Paton said that receiving a report at the 11th hour flew “in the face of openness and accountability” of good governance and argued that the councillors didn’t have enough time to consider such an amount of money being loaned out.

Cllr Wallace stated that she only received a phone call about it on Monday morning and said that the way in which the councillors were informed was “shady at best”. She also demanded an independent review of the situation.

Ms Holohan strenuously denied that she issued the report at the last minute on purpose and said that there was “absolutely no question of anything shady going on”. She said that negotiations in the tax “dispute” had come to a critical point at the end of last week and that she wanted to inform every councillor of the latest developments before they were asked to approve the loan of €281,000 to the arts centre.

Pat Delaney, director of services for finance, gave details about why the arts centre ended up owing so much money in tax. He said that a business plan for Visual was drawn up back in 2007, when the council believed that the centre would be more commercially successful, but that the recession then hit and the centre couldn’t charge the public for many of its services.

“The advice was good at the time,” he said.

Several of the councillors including Cathaoirleach Tom O’Neill and cllr Ken Murnane who sit on the Visual board, as well as cllr Andrea Dalton and cllr Fergal Browne, welcomed the conclusion of the matter.