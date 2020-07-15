Lidl launches loyalty app

By Elizabeth Lee

LIDL Ireland has just announced a new instant rewards app which delivers savings and benefits to customers across its network of 163 stores throughout Ireland.

A market first, Lidl Plus is designed to deliver customers with instant rewards and at least €10 instant savings each week through a range of discounts across the supermarket’s selection of 2,500 permanently listed items. All customers have to do is simply download the app to their phone, activate their weekly coupons and scan at the checkout every time they shop.

Customers can also scan their Lidl Plus app at the checkout to receive a ‘Scratch & Win’ digital scratch card, which can be redeemed in-store. Scratch & Win prizes are instant (for example, €2 off your next shop) and will entitle customers to further savings on Lidl’s quality products.

Lidl Plus addresses the hindrances associated with the conventional loyalty programme market by eliminating pointless points, loss of loyalty cards and unnecessary bundles of paper vouchers. With registration only taking 90 seconds, customers can use Lidl Plus immediately and will benefit from weekly digital coupons, digital receipts and will be able to browse Lidl’s weekly leaflets and seasonal brochures conveniently, all in one place.

The retailer had initially planned on a soft-launch period for employees in early July, but so intrigued have Lidl’s loyal shoppers been by a mysterious Lidl app appearing on the App Store that Lidl Plus hit the #1 slot almost immediately. Lidl customers can now use the app every time they shop for instant rewards, with a fully integrated educational marketing campaign launching later in the month.

Research conducted by Amárach for Lidl Ireland shows that Ireland is a nation of savers, with the majority (93%) having found ways to make a saving in a supermarket or retail store. Fifty percent of Irish adults agree that they are very good at saving and 41% claim they are always on the lookout for a bargain. Other key findings show:

● Two in five Irish adults (40%) check their bank balance daily

● Around two in five Irish adults have made a saving between €10 and €50 on a purchase in a supermarket/retail store

● Just over half (51%) of Irish adults would travel up to 20 minutes to a supermarket to make a saving, with seven in ten (70%) 18 to 24-year-olds likely to travel further to make a saving

● Seven in ten Irish adults have signed up to four loyalty or rewards programmes

● To save some money, respondents say they would most likely bring their own lunch to work (61%), followed by switching service providers (56%) and shopping in multiple supermarkets for the best deals (54%)

● Nearly two-thirds of Irish adults (64%) have bought their own food and drink to an event to save money.

HOW IT WORKS

The Lidl Plus app is available to download now from the iOS or Android app stores. Once downloaded, customers are required to complete a quick and easy registration process. Lidl Plus registration takes approximately 90 seconds, which is a fraction of the time competitor app registrations require; some of which can often take days, if not weeks. Upon completion of registration, the app generates a unique digital Lidl Plus card for each customer, which can then be scanned at the checkout in any Lidl store to start saving instantly – it’s really that easy!

To find out more about Lidl Plus, please visit www.lidlplus.ie.