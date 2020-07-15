Man arrested with €50,000 worth of drugs in Longford car stop

By Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí in Co Longford seized drugs totaling a value of €50,000 this evening after stopping a car in Shroid.

The vehicle was searched at 8.30pm by the Longford and Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit.

A man was also arrested by the Gardaí.

Aged in his 60s, the suspect was taken to Longford Garda station and is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.

€30,000 worth of cocaine was seized along with €20,000 worth of canabis.

Investigations are continuing.