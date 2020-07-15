  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested with €50,000 worth of drugs in Longford car stop

Man arrested with €50,000 worth of drugs in Longford car stop

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

By Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí in Co Longford seized drugs totaling a value of €50,000 this evening after stopping a car in Shroid.

The vehicle was searched at 8.30pm by the Longford and Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit. 

A man was also arrested by the Gardaí. 

Aged in his 60s, the suspect was taken to Longford Garda station and is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.

€30,000 worth of cocaine was seized along with €20,000 worth of canabis. 

Investigations are continuing. 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

As Brexit approaches, UK government promises ‘power surge’ to Belfast

Wednesday, 15/07/20 - 10:40pm

Northern Ireland sees nine new Covid-19 cases as health minister supports mandatory facemasks in shops

Wednesday, 15/07/20 - 7:50pm

2 more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland

Wednesday, 15/07/20 - 6:00pm