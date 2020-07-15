McDonald’s reopen for diners in Carlow

McDonald’s are today opening their Carlow restaurants for diners.

Their branches at Junction 5, Rathcrogue and Kennedy Avenue are operating dine-in service areas which will see customers served via table service only. It follows the success of their drive-thru services.

Social distancing measures will also be in place, only allowing a certain number of diners inside at any one time. Takeaway customers can still visit to collect off-premise food.

There will be hand sanitiser, floor markings and signs to help enable social distancing.

Staff will also wear protective equipment.

Touch points including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes.

Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and drive-thru windows.

Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible.